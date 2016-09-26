Étienne de CrécyBorn 25 February 1969
Étienne de Crécy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02qhr21.jpg
1969-02-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f174152d-da33-46bd-8cb4-c8d24b834bf7
Étienne de Crécy Biography (Wikipedia)
Étienne de Crécy (born 25 February 1969, Lyon, France), also known as Superdiscount, EDC, Minos Pour Main Basse and Mooloodjee, is a French DJ and producer who composes electronic music, primarily house.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Étienne de Crécy Performances & Interviews
Étienne de Crécy Tracks
Sort by
Am I Wrong
Étienne de Crécy
Am I Wrong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Am I Wrong
Last played on
White Coats
Baxter Dury
White Coats
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
White Coats
Last played on
Only My Honesty Matters
Baxter Dury
Only My Honesty Matters
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383srk.jpglink
Only My Honesty Matters
Last played on
Love
Étienne de Crécy
Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Love
Last played on
Le Patron Est Devenu Fou
Étienne de Crécy
Le Patron Est Devenu Fou
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Le Patron Est Devenu Fou
Last played on
Relax
Étienne de Crécy
Relax
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Relax
Last played on
Family (feat. Baxter Dury)
Étienne de Crécy
Family (feat. Baxter Dury)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Family (feat. Baxter Dury)
Last played on
Math
Étienne de Crécy
Math
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Math
Last played on
Androgynous Love (Etienne de Crecy remix)
Dennis the Night & The Panic Party
Androgynous Love (Etienne de Crecy remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Androgynous Love (Etienne de Crecy remix)
Performer
Last played on
Le patron est devenu fou (Original Mix)
Étienne de Crécy
Le patron est devenu fou (Original Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Androgynous Love (Etienne de Crecy's Androgenius mix)
Denis The Night & The Panic Party
Androgynous Love (Etienne de Crecy's Androgenius mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Androgynous Love (Etienne de Crecy's Androgenius mix)
Last played on
France
Étienne de Crécy
France
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
France
Last played on
Smile (Clyde P Remix)
Étienne de Crécy
Smile (Clyde P Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Smile (Clyde P Remix)
Remix Artist
Last played on
Smile (feat. Alex Gopher)
Étienne de Crécy
Smile (feat. Alex Gopher)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Smile (feat. Alex Gopher)
Last played on
Smile feat. Asher Roth (Vocal Mix)
Étienne de Crécy
Smile feat. Asher Roth (Vocal Mix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Smile (feat. Asher Roth)
Étienne de Crécy
Smile (feat. Asher Roth)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Smile (feat. Asher Roth)
Last played on
Morpheus
Étienne de Crécy
Morpheus
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Morpheus
Last played on
You (Todd Edwards Remix) (feat. Madeline Follin)
Étienne de Crécy
You (Todd Edwards Remix) (feat. Madeline Follin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
You (Todd Edwards Remix) (feat. Madeline Follin)
Last played on
Hashtag My Ass
Étienne de Crécy
Hashtag My Ass
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Hashtag My Ass
WTF
Étienne de Crécy
WTF
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
WTF
Amazing (feat. Julien Delfaud)
Étienne de Crécy
Amazing (feat. Julien Delfaud)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Amazing (feat. Julien Delfaud)
No Brain (Serge Santiágo Remix)
Étienne de Crécy
No Brain (Serge Santiágo Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
No Brain (Serge Santiágo Remix)
Smile (feat. Alex Gopher)
Étienne de Crécy
Smile (feat. Alex Gopher)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Smile (feat. Alex Gopher)
Don’t Stop
Étienne de Crécy
Don’t Stop
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Don’t Stop
You (feat. Madeline Follin)
Étienne de Crécy
You (feat. Madeline Follin)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
You (feat. Madeline Follin)
Follow (feat. Kilo Kish)
Étienne de Crécy
Follow (feat. Kilo Kish)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhr21.jpglink
Follow (feat. Kilo Kish)
Latest Étienne de Crécy News
Étienne de Crécy Links
Back to artist