Blumfeld was an indie-pop band from Hamburg, Germany, formed by singer and songwriter Jochen Distelmeyer. The name of the band was taken from the main character of the short story "Blumfeld, ein älterer Junggeselle" by Franz Kafka. Blumfeld are counted among the most significant representatives of the Hamburger Schule (School of Hamburg) and are considered to be one of the most successful combos of the German indie scene.

Blumfeld's lyrics are characterized by a distinctive disdain for human life in the context of modern consumer society. Fears, depressions, uncertainty, lack of orientation and love as main motive are the most important themes which are made a subject of discussion in their songs. The mainly melancholic music is seen as having a pessimistic tone.