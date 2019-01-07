Wendy ReneBorn 1947. Died 16 December 2014
Wendy Rene
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1947
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1709257-4b4f-4db9-a715-d1b199acbd03
Wendy Rene Biography (Wikipedia)
Wendy Rene was the stage name of soul singer and songwriter Mary Frierson, later Mary Cross (1947 – December 16, 2014). She recorded for Stax Records in the mid 1960s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wendy Rene Tracks
Sort by
Bar B-Q
Wendy Rene
Bar B-Q
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bar B-Q
Last played on
After Laughter (Comes Tears)
Wendy Rene
After Laughter (Comes Tears)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Laughter (Comes Tears)
Last played on
Give You What I Got
Wendy Rene
Give You What I Got
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Give You What I Got
Last played on
Deep In My Heart
Wendy Rene
Deep In My Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Deep In My Heart
Last played on
After Laughter
Wendy Rene
After Laughter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After Laughter
Last played on
Bar-B-Que
Wendy Rene
Bar-B-Que
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bar-B-Que
Last played on
He Hasn't Failed Me Yet
Wendy Rene
He Hasn't Failed Me Yet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
He Hasn't Failed Me Yet
Last played on
Gone For Good
Wendy Rene
Gone For Good
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone For Good
Last played on
Wendy Rene Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist