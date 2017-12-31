Quame Riley, better known as Vicious or Li'l Vicious, is a Jamaican-American rapper and reggae artist. He is perhaps best known for his single "Nika," which peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot Rap Singles.

Discovered by Donavon Thomas and Doug E. Fresh at a talent show at the age of 14, "Freaks", a Dancehall tune beat-boxed entirely by Doug E. and vocalized mainly by his protégé, a Brooklyn-born Jamaican teenage newcomer named Vicious. The song received major radio and club play, followed by video play when the video was finally produced a few months into 1994. The latter would soon ink a deal with Sony Music's Epic Records for three years. His debut album, Destination Brooklyn, was released on November 1, 1994. The album charted on three Billboard charts, peaking at number one on the Reggae charts. Its lead single was "Nika," which became his only charting single, reaching number 69 on the Billboard Hot 100 and nine on the Hot Rap Singles chart.

As Li'l Vicious, he also got the distinction of being featured on the "Reggae Soul Mix" of Mariah Carey's "Always Be My Baby" in 1996.