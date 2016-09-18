Beck, Bogert & AppiceFormed 1972. Disbanded 1974
Beck, Bogert & Appice
1972
Beck, Bogert & Appice Biography (Wikipedia)
Beck, Bogert & Appice were a hard rock supergroup and power trio formed by guitarist Jeff Beck and evolving from The Jeff Beck Group. The line up included bassist Tim Bogert and drummer Carmine Appice who were both previously in Vanilla Fudge and Cactus.
Beck, Bogert & Appice Tracks
Superstition
