Formed 1962. Disbanded 1967
The Liverbirds
1962
The Liverbirds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Liverbirds were a British all-female beat group, based in Liverpool, active between 1963 and 1968. The hard-rocking quartet (consisting of vocalist-guitarist Valerie Gell, guitarist-vocalist Pamela Birch, bassist-vocalist Mary McGlory and drummer Sylvia Saunders) was one of the very few female bands on the Merseybeat scene. Indeed, they were one of the few self-contained all-woman rock and roll bands anywhere in the world at the time. The band took their name from the liver bird, a fictional creature which is the symbol of their native Liverpool.
