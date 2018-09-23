Bill ShirleyBorn 6 July 1921. Died 27 August 1989
Bill Shirley
1921-07-06
Bill Shirley Biography (Wikipedia)
William Jesse "Bill" Shirley (July 6, 1921 – August 27, 1989) was an American actor and tenor/lyric baritone singer who later became a Broadway theatre producer. He is perhaps best known as the speaking and singing voice of Prince Phillip in Walt Disney's 1959 animated classic Sleeping Beauty and for dubbing Jeremy Brett's singing voice in the 1964 film version of My Fair Lady.
Bill Shirley Tracks
Once Upon A Dream
Mary Costa
Show Me
Bill Shirley
Show Me
Marni Nixon And Bill Shirley
On The Street Where You Live
Bill Shirley
On The Street Where You Live
Bill Shirley
On The Street Where You Live
Original Film Cast
On The Street Where You Live (from My Fair Lady)
Bill Shirley
