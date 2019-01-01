Focus…US R&B/hip-hop producer. Born 6 November 1972
Focus…
1972-11-06
Focus… Biography
Bernard Edwards Jr., professionally known as Focus..., is an American music producer from New York City, New York. He gained major recognition in the music industry when he signed with Dr. Dre's Aftermath Entertainment, in 2002. Since then he has produced tracks for several prominent artists, including Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, John Legend, The Game, Ice Cube, Busta Rhymes, Fabolous, 50 Cent, Schoolboy Q, Joe, Christina Aguilera, Jennifer Lopez, Beyoncé, Lil Wayne, Ameriie, Christina Millian, Mac Dre, Marsha Ambrosius among others.
