Maïa VidalBorn 20 February 1988
Maïa Vidal
1988-02-20
Maïa Vidal Biography
Maïa Vidal (born February 20, 1988) is an American-born composer, songwriter, musician, and visual artist. Currently based in Europe (primarily Barcelona and Paris), she has toured in Europe, Canada, Japan, and the United States.
Bones
Bones
Folow Me
Folow Me
le Tango de la Femme Abandonne
le Tango de la Femme Abandonne
La Jaula Dorada
La Jaula Dorada
The Waltz of the Tick Tock of Time
The Waltz of the Tick Tock of Time
