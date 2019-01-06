Louis Moreau GottschalkBorn 8 May 1829. Died 18 December 1869
Louis Moreau Gottschalk
1829-05-08
Louis Moreau Gottschalk Biography (Wikipedia)
Louis Moreau Gottschalk (New Orleans, May 8, 1829 – Rio de Janeiro, December 18, 1869) was an American composer and pianist, best known as a virtuoso performer of his own romantic piano works. He spent most of his working career outside of the United States.
Louis Moreau Gottschalk Tracks
Bamboula, Op.2
Grand Tarantelle
Grand Fantasia Triumfal [Variations on the Brazilian National Anthem]
Symphony No 1, 'A Night in the Tropics' (2nd mvt)
Grand Scherzo, Op.57
El Cocoye, Op 80
Pasquinade (c.1863)
Le banjo
Berceuse, Op 47
Le Mancenillier, Op 11
Symphony No 1, 2nd movement Festa Criolla
La Bananier
Bamboula
Manchega, Op 38
Grand Tarantella for piano and orchestra
Colliers d'or, Op 6 (Mazurka No 1)
Pasquinade, Op 59
Le Banjo, Op 15
Le Chant du martyr - Grand caprice religieux (c.1854)
Pasquinade - Caprice Op.59
Le Banjo 'Fantaisie grotesque, an American sketch'
La Gallina, Op.53
Polka in A flat major
Printemps d'amour, Op 40
Ricordati (Op.26 No.1)
Mazurka rustique for piano, Op 81
Ojos criollos
The Dying Swan, Op 100
Grand Scherzo for piano, Op 57
Escenas Campestres
A Night in the Tropics (Symphony No. 1)
Souvenir de Porto Rico, Op 31 (Marche des gibaros)
Columbia, Op 34
