Girlpool US alternative rock duo. Formed 2013
Girlpool
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05tdscm.jpg
2013
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f15d2f13-6de2-434f-a6dc-ac1ce45d9636
Girlpool Biography (Wikipedia)
Girlpool is an indie rock band from Los Angeles, California. Its members are Cleo Tucker (guitar, vocals) and Harmony Tividad (bass, vocals). The band originally did not have a drummer. Their self-titled debut EP was posted on their Bandcamp account on February 11, 2014, and re-released on Wichita Recordings later that year, on November 17. The band released its debut album, Before the World Was Big, on June 2, 2015, also on Wichita Recordings. Their second album, Powerplant, was released on May 12, 2017, via Anti-. They added a drummer, Miles Wintner, on their Powerplant album.
Girlpool Tracks
Soup
Picturesong (feat. Devonté Hynes)
Sleepless
123
Crowded Stranger
Dear Nora
Ideal World
Chinatown
Emily
Love Spell
Jane
Slutmouth
