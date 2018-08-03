James Scott SkinnerBorn 5 August 1843. Died 17 March 1927
James Scott Skinner
1843-08-05
James Scott Skinner Biography (Wikipedia)
James Scott Skinner (5 August 1843 – 17 March 1927) was a Scottish dancing master, violinist, fiddler, and composer.
The Dean Brig o' Edinburgh; Banks Hornpipe
Traditional
The Dean Brig o' Edinburgh; Banks Hornpipe
The Dean Brig o' Edinburgh; Banks Hornpipe
Last played on
Hurricane Set
James Scott Skinner
Hurricane Set
Hurricane Set
Last played on
Mrs. Scott Skinner
James Scott Skinner
Mrs. Scott Skinner
Mrs. Scott Skinner
Last played on
The Hurricane (Spey in Spate & The Hurricane)
Nicola Benedetti
The Hurricane (Spey in Spate & The Hurricane)
The Hurricane (Spey in Spate & The Hurricane)
Last played on
The Hurricane
Nicola Benedetti
The Hurricane
The Hurricane
Last played on
March : Dr James Donaldson; Strathspey : The Laird o'Drumblair; Reel: The De'il
Willie Hunter
March : Dr James Donaldson; Strathspey : The Laird o'Drumblair; Reel: The De'il
March : Dr James Donaldson; Strathspey : The Laird o'Drumblair; Reel: The De'il
Last played on
Fyvie Castle
Gavin Pennycock & James Scott Skinner
Fyvie Castle
Fyvie Castle
Performer
Last played on
Allegory
James Scott Skinner
Allegory
Allegory
Last played on
Cradle Song/Braes of Auchtertyre/The Athole Highlanders Farewell to Loch Katrine
James Scott Skinner
Cradle Song/Braes of Auchtertyre/The Athole Highlanders Farewell to Loch Katrine
