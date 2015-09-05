Dan BullRapper from UK. Born 1 January 1986
Dan Bull
1986-01-01
Dan Bull Biography (Wikipedia)
Daniel G. L. Bull (born 27 March 1986) is an English rapper and songwriter known best for his raps about video games, which he publishes on his YouTube channel.
His videos feature him playing various games with fellow artist Dave Brown ("Boyinaband") and fellow YouTube personalities such as Michelle 'The RPG Minx', Markiplier, and Adam Montoya. Bull's music was featured in the British press as part of attempts to save BBC Radio 6, campaign against the Digital Economy Bill, and protest in favour of filesharing. He has Asperger's syndrome, which is referenced in some of his raps, such as "A Portrait of the Autist".
Dan Bull Tracks
