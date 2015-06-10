John Anthony Frusciante (born March 5, 1970) is an American guitarist, singer, composer, and producer. He is best known as the former guitarist of the rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers, from 1988 until 1992 and from 1998 until 2009. He recorded five studio albums with them.

Frusciante has an active solo career, having released twelve solo albums and five EPs; his recordings include elements ranging from experimental rock and ambient music to new wave and electronica. In 2015, Frusciante released his debut acid house album under his alias, Trickfinger. He has also recorded with numerous other artists, including the Mars Volta, for whom he was a studio guitarist (and occasional live performer) from 2002 until 2008; Josh Klinghoffer and Joe Lally, with whom he released two albums as Ataxia; and various collaborations with both Klinghoffer and Omar Rodríguez-López. He has also produced and/or recorded with Duran Duran, Wu-Tang Clan, Swahili Blonde, Black Knights, the Bicycle Thief, Glenn Hughes, Ziggy Marley, Johnny Cash, George Clinton, Johnny Marr and others.