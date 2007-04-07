TelmaryBorn 10 March 1977
Telmary
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f15605dd-5e05-4f6c-a26d-a7512e7b3850
Telmary Biography (Wikipedia)
Telmary Diaz (March 10, 1977), better known as simply Telmary, is a Cuban rapper, musician, and spoken-word artist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Telmary Tracks
Sort by
Marilu
Telmary
Marilu
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marilu
Last played on
Telmary Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist