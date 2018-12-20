Quantic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02vbwln.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1560407-8826-4ec9-b78f-e0c3fa3ea4f5
Quantic Biography (Wikipedia)
William Holland is a musician, DJ and record producer from Bewdley, Worcestershire, United Kingdom. He is based in New York City, after spending seven years in Colombia.
Holland records under various pseudonyms, including Quantic, The Quantic Soul Orchestra, The Limp Twins, Flowering Inferno, and Ondatrópica. His music features elements of cumbia, salsa, bossa nova, soul, funk and jazz. Holland plays guitars, bass, double bass, piano, organ, saxophone, accordion and percussion. Much of his sound is original composition, rather than sampling of other artists' material.
Holland also has his own label, Magnetic Fields, on which he releases heavy soul and funk. He has also produced remixes of over 30 songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Quantic Performances & Interviews
- Funk & Soul Years - 2002https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036s1sw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p036s1sw.jpg2015-10-31T19:35:00.000ZCraig takes you back to 2002 in the Funk & Soul Years, with tracks from The Roots, Cody ChesnuTT, Quantic and Trever Whatever.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p036s1sx
Funk & Soul Years - 2002
Quantic Tracks
Sort by
Hotline Bling
Quantic
Hotline Bling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
Hotline Bling
Last played on
Transatlantic
Quantic
Transatlantic
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
Transatlantic
Last played on
Look Around The Corner
Quantic
Look Around The Corner
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv5lb.jpglink
Look Around The Corner
Last played on
Time Is The Enemy
Quantic
Time Is The Enemy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
Time Is The Enemy
Last played on
Not So Blue
Quantic
Not So Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
Not So Blue
Last played on
Hotline Bling
Quantic
Hotline Bling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
Hotline Bling
Last played on
Mi Swing Es Tropical (feat. Hector Alomar)
Nickodemus
Mi Swing Es Tropical (feat. Hector Alomar)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0624gww.jpglink
Mi Swing Es Tropical (feat. Hector Alomar)
Last played on
When You're Through Feat. Spanky Wilson
Quantic
When You're Through Feat. Spanky Wilson
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
When You're Through Feat. Spanky Wilson
Last played on
Doombia
Quantic
Doombia
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
Doombia
Last played on
The Edge (Swarvy Remix) (feat. Quantic)
Sly5thAve
The Edge (Swarvy Remix) (feat. Quantic)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
The Edge (Swarvy Remix) (feat. Quantic)
Last played on
E Ye Ye
Quantic & Ndia Gongora
E Ye Ye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E Ye Ye
Performer
Last played on
E Ye Ye (Radio Edit)
Quantic
E Ye Ye (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
E Ye Ye (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Amor En Francia (Nicola Cruz Remix)
Quantic
Amor En Francia (Nicola Cruz Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
Amor En Francia (Nicola Cruz Remix)
Last played on
E Ye Ye
Quantic & Nidia Gongora
E Ye Ye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E Ye Ye
Performer
Last played on
Ojos Vicheros
Quantic
Ojos Vicheros
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02vbwln.jpglink
Ojos Vicheros
Last played on
Ojos Vicheros
Quantic & Nidia Góngora
Ojos Vicheros
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ojos Vicheros
Performer
Last played on
Quantic Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist