William Holland is a musician, DJ and record producer from Bewdley, Worcestershire, United Kingdom. He is based in New York City, after spending seven years in Colombia.

Holland records under various pseudonyms, including Quantic, The Quantic Soul Orchestra, The Limp Twins, Flowering Inferno, and Ondatrópica. His music features elements of cumbia, salsa, bossa nova, soul, funk and jazz. Holland plays guitars, bass, double bass, piano, organ, saxophone, accordion and percussion. Much of his sound is original composition, rather than sampling of other artists' material.

Holland also has his own label, Magnetic Fields, on which he releases heavy soul and funk. He has also produced remixes of over 30 songs.