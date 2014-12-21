Ren & StimpyCartoon characters
Ren & Stimpy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1548a3b-127d-4ae8-8af9-73d043c35327
Ren & Stimpy Biography (Wikipedia)
Ren and Stimpy, created by John Kricfalusi, are the title characters in the Nickelodeon animated series The Ren & Stimpy Show and the TNN series Ren and Stimpy "Adult Party Cartoon". Kricfalusi created the characters during his stay in Sheridan College and they first appeared on film in the pilot episode "Big House Blues". Ren is a scrawny, violently psychotic, emotionally unstable Chihuahua, and Stimpy is a fat, stupid, dimwitted, good-natured cat. They are often at odds with each other on the show, though they do share moments of closeness together.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ren & Stimpy Tracks
Sort by
I Hate Christmas
Ren & Stimpy
I Hate Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hate Christmas
Last played on
Ren & Stimpy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist