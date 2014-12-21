Ren and Stimpy, created by John Kricfalusi, are the title characters in the Nickelodeon animated series The Ren & Stimpy Show and the TNN series Ren and Stimpy "Adult Party Cartoon". Kricfalusi created the characters during his stay in Sheridan College and they first appeared on film in the pilot episode "Big House Blues". Ren is a scrawny, violently psychotic, emotionally unstable Chihuahua, and Stimpy is a fat, stupid, dimwitted, good-natured cat. They are often at odds with each other on the show, though they do share moments of closeness together.