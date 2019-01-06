The MindbendersFormed 1963. Disbanded 1968
The Mindbenders
1963
The Mindbenders Biography (Wikipedia)
The Mindbenders were an English beat group from Manchester, England. Originally the backing group for Wayne Fontana, they were one of several acts that were successful in the mid-1960s British Invasion of the US charts, achieving major chart hits with "Game of Love" (a number-one single with Fontana) in 1965 and "A Groovy Kind of Love" in 1966.
The Mindbenders Tracks
A Groovy Kind Of Love
The Mindbenders
A Groovy Kind Of Love
A Groovy Kind Of Love
Game Of Love
The Mindbenders
Game Of Love
Game Of Love
Um Um Um Um Um Um
The Mindbenders
Um Um Um Um Um Um
Um Um Um Um Um Um
Ashes To Ashes
The Mindbenders
Ashes To Ashes
Ashes To Ashes
The Game Of Love
The Mindbenders
The Game Of Love
The Game Of Love
Hello Josephine
The Mindbenders
Hello Josephine
Hello Josephine
The Game of Love
Wayne Fontana
The Game of Love
The Game of Love
Groovy Kind Of Love
The Mindbenders
Groovy Kind Of Love
Groovy Kind Of Love
