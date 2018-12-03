John JoubertBorn 20 March 1927
John Pierre Herman Joubert ( joo-BAIR; born 20 March 1927) is a British composer of South African descent, particularly of choral works. He has lived in Moseley, a suburb of Birmingham, England, for over 50 years as of 2017. A music academic at the universities of Hull and Birmingham for 36 years, Joubert took early retirement in 1986 to concentrate on composing and has remained active into his 80s. Though perhaps best known for his choral music, particularly the carols Torches and There is No Rose of Such Virtue and the anthem O Lorde, the Maker of Al Thing, Joubert has composed over 160 works including two symphonies, four concertos and seven operas.
Autumn Rain, Op. 105
John Joubert
Autumn Rain, Op. 105
Autumn Rain, Op. 105
Choir
Piano Concerto, Op 25
John Joubert
Piano Concerto, Op 25
Piano Concerto, Op 25
Symphony No 3, Op 178
John Joubert
Symphony No 3, Op 178
Symphony No 3, Op 178
String Quartet no.1, Op 1 (1st mvt)
John Joubert
String Quartet no.1, Op 1 (1st mvt)
String Quartet no.1, Op 1 (1st mvt)
To Mistress Isabel Pennell (3 Portraits For Chorus)
John Joubert
To Mistress Isabel Pennell (3 Portraits For Chorus)
To Mistress Isabel Pennell (3 Portraits For Chorus)
Choir
A Hymne to God the Father
John Joubert
A Hymne to God the Father
A Hymne to God the Father
Orchestra
The Beatitudes
John Joubert
The Beatitudes
The Beatitudes
There is No Rose of Such Virtue, Op 14
John Joubert
There is No Rose of Such Virtue, Op 14
There is No Rose of Such Virtue, Op 14
Choir
Lyric Fantasy for piano on themes from Jane Eyre (excerpt)
John Joubert
Lyric Fantasy for piano on themes from Jane Eyre (excerpt)
Lyric Fantasy for piano on themes from Jane Eyre (excerpt)
Performer
O Lorde, the maker of al thing
John Joubert
O Lorde, the maker of al thing
O Lorde, the maker of al thing
Jane Eyre, Act 2 Scene 2
John Joubert
Jane Eyre, Act 2 Scene 2
Jane Eyre, Act 2 Scene 2
Reflections on a Martyrdom, Op. 141: IV. Epilogue
John Joubert
Reflections on a Martyrdom, Op. 141: IV. Epilogue
Reflections on a Martyrdom, Op. 141: IV. Epilogue
South Of The Line Op.109, A Christmas Ghost Story
John Joubert
South Of The Line Op.109, A Christmas Ghost Story
South Of The Line Op.109, A Christmas Ghost Story
Performer
Choir
O Lorde, The Maker Of Al Thing - Anthem Op.7b For Satb And Organ
John Joubert
O Lorde, The Maker Of Al Thing - Anthem Op.7b For Satb And Organ
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p037hg18.jpglink
O Lorde, The Maker Of Al Thing - Anthem Op.7b For Satb And Organ
Performer
Choir
Autumn Rain, Op. 105
John Joubert
Autumn Rain, Op. 105
Autumn Rain, Op. 105
Performer
Lyric Fantasy on Themes from the opera Jane Eyre, Op 144
John Joubert
Lyric Fantasy on Themes from the opera Jane Eyre, Op 144
Lyric Fantasy on Themes from the opera Jane Eyre, Op 144
There is no rose
John Joubert
There is no rose
There is no rose
Four Stations on the Road to Freedom
John Joubert
Four Stations on the Road to Freedom
Four Stations on the Road to Freedom
Concerto in two movements
Raphael Wallfisch
Concerto in two movements
Concerto in two movements
There is no rose
Geraint Bowen, Hereford Cathedral Choir & John Joubert
There is no rose
There is no rose
Performer
Torches
John Joubert
Torches
Torches
South of the line Op.109 for soprano, baritone, chorus, 2 pianos and percussion
John Joubert
South of the line Op.109 for soprano, baritone, chorus, 2 pianos and percussion
There is no rose
John Joubert
There is no rose
There is no rose
