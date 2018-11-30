Black RootsRoots reggae band from Bristol, England. Formed 1979. Disbanded 1990
Black Roots
1979
Black Roots Biography (Wikipedia)
Black Roots are a roots reggae band from the St. Paul's area of Bristol, England formed in 1979. They toured extensively in the UK and Europe in the 1980s and early 1990s releasing several albums and singles during that time before disappearing from the music scene for about ten years. Their comeback began when Soundicate/Makasound, a record label in France, released an album in 2004 and followed it up with another in 2007 (both were compilations made up from their extensive back catalogue). In December 2010 they performed their first live show for some twenty years at the Trinity Hall in Bristol and since then they have been active once again, playing live dates and releasing a new album.
Black Roots Tracks
How Long
Black Roots
How Long
How Long
Common Man
Black Roots
Common Man
Common Man
The Father (Radio 1 Session, 19 May 1981)
Black Roots
The Father (Radio 1 Session, 19 May 1981)
The Father (Radio 1 Session, 19 May 1981)
Chanting For Freedom (Radio 1 Session, 19 May 1981)
Black Roots
Chanting For Freedom (Radio 1 Session, 19 May 1981)
Take It
Black Roots
Take It
Take It
What Dem Do? (Radio 1 Session, 19 May 1981)
Black Roots
What Dem Do? (Radio 1 Session, 19 May 1981)
What Dem Do? (Radio 1 Session, 19 May 1981)
Juvenile Delinquent - Paris Theatre 1985
Black Roots
Juvenile Delinquent - Paris Theatre 1985
War - Paris Theatre 1985
Black Roots
War - Paris Theatre 1985
War - Paris Theatre 1985
Blackheart Man - Paris Theatre 1985
Black Roots
Blackheart Man - Paris Theatre 1985
Blackheart Man - Paris Theatre 1985
The Frontline - Paris Theatre 1985
Black Roots
The Frontline - Paris Theatre 1985
The Frontline - Paris Theatre 1985
Struggling - Paris Theatre 1985
Black Roots
Struggling - Paris Theatre 1985
Struggling - Paris Theatre 1985
Signs And Wonders - Paris Theatre 1985
Black Roots
Signs And Wonders - Paris Theatre 1985
Move On (Dub Version)
Black Roots
Move On (Dub Version)
Move On (Dub Version)
War Zone
Black Roots
War Zone
War Zone
Frontline
Black Roots
Frontline
Frontline
Bristol Rock
Black Roots
Bristol Rock
Bristol Rock
Dub Reaction
Black Roots
Dub Reaction
Dub Reaction
Son of Man
Black Roots
Son of Man
Son of Man
Opportunity
Black Roots
Opportunity
Opportunity
Cloudy day
Black Roots
Cloudy day
Cloudy day
Long Long Ago Dub
Black Roots
Long Long Ago Dub
Long Long Ago Dub
Pompous Way
Black Roots
Pompous Way
Pompous Way
Eastern Standard Time
Black Roots
Eastern Standard Time
Eastern Standard Time
Pin in the Ocean
Black Roots
Pin in the Ocean
Pin in the Ocean
Tribal Roots
Black Roots
Tribal Roots
Tribal Roots
