Roy JessonBorn 1926. Died 8 October 1972
Roy Jesson
1926
Roy Jesson Tracks
ADAGIO FROM TOCCATA, ADAGIO & FUGUE IN C
Jacqueline du Pré
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
1970-08-18T00:22:56
18
Aug
1970
Proms 1970: Prom 30
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1969: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
1969-08-13T00:22:56
13
Aug
1969
Proms 1969: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1962: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
1962-07-25T00:22:56
25
Jul
1962
Proms 1962: Prom 04
Royal Albert Hall
