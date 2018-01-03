Ram Trilogy is a drum and bass DJ and record producer trio.

RAM Records bosses Andy C and Ant Miles (a duo formerly known as Origin Unknown) united with fellow RAM Records record producer Shimon to form Ram Trilogy. The three debuted with a trio of singles during the last half of 1998, the tracks "No Reality" / "Scanners", followed by "Mind Overload" / "Intercity" and "Chase Scene" / "Terminal 1". All three singles took as their template the darkstep style becoming well known throughout the jungle scene. A year later they released the first album ever released on RAM Recordings, Molten Beats.

In 2002 three of their single releases reached the UK Singles Chart - "Chapter Four" (#71), "Chapter 5" (#62) and "Chapter 6" (#60).

In 2003 Ram Trilogy released the "Screamer" EP on vinyl, including the tracks "Skittles" and "Evolution".

In 2008 Ram Trilogy had a song released on the Audioporn Records, on the E.P 'The Quarks' entitled 'Asylum'.