Middle ClassUS punk rock/hardcore. Formed 1977
Middle Class
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1977
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f14bf206-a1fb-43eb-9a8c-de9e47f03eef
Middle Class Biography (Wikipedia)
The Middle Class were an American punk rock band established in 1977 from Orange County, California. The band consisted of Jeff Atta on vocals, Mike Atta on lead guitar, Mike Patton on bass, and Bruce Atta on drums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Middle Class Tracks
Sort by
Situations
Middle Class
Situations
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Situations
Last played on
Middle Class Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist