Pierre de RonsardBorn 1 September 1524. Died 27 December 1585
Pierre de Ronsard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1524-09-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f14a2821-6bef-41c9-bf8a-d298ce789a3c
Pierre de Ronsard Biography (Wikipedia)
Pierre de Ronsard (11 September 1524 – 27 December 1585) was a French poet or, as his own generation in France called him, a "prince of poets".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Pierre de Ronsard Tracks
Sort by
Ciel, air et vents for chorus (1957)
Rudolf Escher, Pierre de Ronsard, Nederlands Kamerkoor & Ed Spanjaard
Ciel, air et vents for chorus (1957)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx72q.jpglink
Ciel, air et vents for chorus (1957)
Composer
Last played on
Back to artist