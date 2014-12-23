Morgan Grace Kibby (performing under the name White Sea) (born May 3, 1984) is an American actress, singer and songwriter based in Los Angeles, California. She has been an actress in 100 Deeds for Eddie McDowd transmitted from 1999 to 2002. She has fronted The Romanovs and has collaborated and toured with M83. In recent years she has developed a solo project called White Sea, releasing an EP The Frontier and an album In Cold Blood (2014). After the release of In Cold Blood, she began regularly releasing singles throughout 2015 and 2016 (including "Never Like a Woman" and "Arcadia") under a new maxim—to release music independent of EPs or albums. She also composed the score of Eva Husson's movie, Bang Gang in 2016.