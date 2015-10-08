Collections of Colonies of BeesFormed 1998
Collections of Colonies of Bees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f141a773-2ca4-44e2-9590-9ca4c06fbecf
Biography (Wikipedia)
Collections of Colonies of Bees is an American musical ensemble from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Sort by
Fun
Collections of Colonies of Bees
Fun
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fun
Last played on
Artist Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist