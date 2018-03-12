Schola Antiqua is a Spanish group devoted to the research of early music in general and Gregorian chant in particular. It is based in Madrid since its foundation in 1984.

The group has organized concerts in several places of Christian pilgrimage, such as Jerusalem, Rome and Santiago de Compostela, as well as religious music concerts.

The group has collaborated with such well-known groups as La Colombina, Ensemble Plus Ultra, His Majesty's Sagbutts and Cornetts, Ensemble Baroque de Limoges, Ministriles de Marisas, La Grande Chapelle.

As of 2007, the director and conductor is Juan Carlos Asensio Palacios, who studied in the Valle de los Caídos abbey choir, and now is a member of the Atêlier de Paléographie Musicale of the world-famous Solesmes Abbey and Professor in the Conservatorio Superior de Música de Salamanca and also professor in the Escola Superior de Música de Catalunya.