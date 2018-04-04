Paddy Mulcahy (born 3 October 1993) is an Irish composer and producer based in Limerick City. Classically trained in piano from the age of 5, Paddy found his love for electronic music growing in his early teens. In 2011 he was signed to Canadian label Limbic Records.

In 2014, Paddy was invited to perform at the launch of Nils Frahm's sheet music book "EINS". Later that year the pianist/producer then performed at Body & Soul in Ireland. The following year saw Paddy play live performances at Electric Picnic and perform a support slot to Lubomyr Melnyk's first Irish performance.

Paddy was then approached by 1631 Recordings in 2016, who have since released the solo piano compositions "Tape Sketches" & TwentySix. In November 2017, the Irish composer signed to Phases Records in London who released the 5track EP "From Water".

A new album is currently being finished and expected to be released in 2019.

As well as his solo work, he also composes music for video, such as documentaries, adverts and short films.