Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir
A Sea Symphony
Ralph Vaughan Williams
A Sea Symphony
A Sea Symphony
Symphony No. 1 'A Sea Symphony' - iii Scherzo. The Waves
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Symphony No. 1 'A Sea Symphony' - iii Scherzo. The Waves
Symphony No. 1 'A Sea Symphony' - iii Scherzo. The Waves
Sinfonia Antartica - 5th movement, Epilogue (Alla marcia moderato [ma non troppo])
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sinfonia Antartica - 5th movement, Epilogue (Alla marcia moderato [ma non troppo])
Sinfonia Antartica - 5th movement, Epilogue (Alla marcia moderato [ma non troppo])
The Messengers of Speech (The Sons of Light)
Ralph Vaughan Williams
The Messengers of Speech (The Sons of Light)
The Messengers of Speech (The Sons of Light)
In The Bleak Midwinter
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir
In The Bleak Midwinter
Serenade to Music
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Vesna Op.20
Sergei Rachmaninov
Vesna Op.20
Vesna Op.20
The Planets - Suite Op.32
Gustav Holst
The Planets - Suite Op.32
The Planets - Suite Op.32
Holy is the true light from Hymnus paradisi
Herbert Howells
Holy is the true light from Hymnus paradisi
Holy is the true light from Hymnus paradisi
Gloria in G major
Francis Poulenc
Gloria in G major
Gloria in G major
Gloria
James MacMillan
Gloria
Gloria
Choir
Willow Wood
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Willow Wood
Willow Wood
Sinfonia Antarctica, 1st Mvt.
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Sinfonia Antarctica, 1st Mvt.
Sinfonia Antarctica, 1st Mvt.
Symphony No. 13 (Babiy Yar) - First Movement
Dmitri Shostakovich
Symphony No. 13 (Babiy Yar) - First Movement
Symphony No. 13 (Babiy Yar) - First Movement
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1)
Stephen Disley
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1)
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38 (Part 1)
Sanctus (Hymnus Paradisi)
Herbert Howells
Sanctus (Hymnus Paradisi)
Sanctus (Hymnus Paradisi)
Serenade to Music
ROYAL LIVERPOOL PHILHARMONIC CHOIR & ORCHESTRA & Vernon Handley
Serenade to Music
Serenade to Music
Serenade to music for 16 soloists & orchestra
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Serenade to music for 16 soloists & orchestra
Serenade to music for 16 soloists & orchestra
Toward the unknown region
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Toward the unknown region
Toward the unknown region
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Alexander Borodin
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Polovtsian Dances (Prince Igor)
Sea Drift (Whitman)
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra
Sea Drift (Whitman)
Sea Drift (Whitman)
Morning Heroes - Symphony T.48; Spring Offensive/Dawn on the Somme
Arthur Bliss
Morning Heroes - Symphony T.48; Spring Offensive/Dawn on the Somme
Morning Heroes - Symphony T.48; Spring Offensive/Dawn on the Somme
The Black Knight Op.25 For Chorus And Orchestra; Scene ii.
Edward Elgar
The Black Knight Op.25 For Chorus And Orchestra; Scene ii.
The Black Knight Op.25 For Chorus And Orchestra; Scene ii.
Mars (The Planets)
Gustav Holst
Mars (The Planets)
Mars (The Planets)
Requiem aeternam (Hymnus paradisi)
Herbert Howells
Requiem aeternam (Hymnus paradisi)
Requiem aeternam (Hymnus paradisi)
Singer
The Snow
Edward Elgar
The Snow
The Snow
Stabat Mater
Karl Jenkins
Stabat Mater
Stabat Mater
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38
Edward Elgar
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38
The Dream of Gerontius Op.38
The Lord is my Shepherd, from Hymnus Paradisi (excerpt)
Herbert Howells
The Lord is my Shepherd, from Hymnus Paradisi (excerpt)
The Lord is my Shepherd, from Hymnus Paradisi (excerpt)
'Spitfire' prelude and fugue for orchestra - concert version [from 'The First of the Few' film music]
William Walton
'Spitfire' prelude and fugue for orchestra - concert version [from 'The First of the Few' film music]
Langham Place
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir
Langham Place
Langham Place
Rule Britannia
Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Choir
Rule Britannia
Rule Britannia
Past BBC Events
Proms 2005: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exbq9r
Royal Albert Hall
2005-07-23T00:42:50
23
Jul
2005
Proms 2005: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 61
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exnq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1997-09-04T00:42:50
4
Sep
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 61
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1997: Prom 11
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4gxj5
Royal Albert Hall
1997-07-27T00:42:50
27
Jul
1997
Proms 1997: Prom 11
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1994: Prom 21
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5vrzc
Royal Albert Hall
1994-08-01T00:42:50
1
Aug
1994
Proms 1994: Prom 21
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1993: Prom 03
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ehfj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1993-07-18T00:42:50
18
Jul
1993
Proms 1993: Prom 03
Royal Albert Hall
