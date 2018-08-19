Kate Westbrook
Kate Westbrook (born September 18, 1939) is an artist following the professions of painter and musician. Her musical work centres on her career as a vocalist, predominantly with the bands of her husband, British composer and bandleader Mike Westbrook. She also works extensively as librettist and doubles as instrumentalist (tenor horn and piccolo).
My Barricade
Kate Westbrook
Toad's Washerwoman
Kate Westbrook
Song of the Rain
Phil Minton
Aucassin et Nicolette
Kate Westbrook
Picardie Six
Kate Westbrook
Une Fenêtre
Kate Westbrook
Picardie Four
Kate Westbrook
Picardie Three
Kate Westbrook
Les Morts
Kate Westbrook
Blighters
Kate Westbrook
Strike (feat. Mike Westbrook)
Kate Westbrook
Wasteground and Weeds (feat. Mike Westbrook)
Kate Westbrook
Throw (feat. Mike Westbrook)
Kate Westbrook
Lob (feat. Mike Westbrook)
Kate Westbrook
Brazilian Love Songs
Kate Westbrook
Past BBC Events
Proms 1992: Prom 51 - Big Band Rossini celebrating the 200th anniversary of the birth of Gioachino Rossini
Royal Albert Hall
1992-08-30T00:54:39
30
Aug
1992
Royal Albert Hall
