Sandy Wilson
English composer and lyricist. Born 19 May 1924. Died 27 August 2014
Sandy Wilson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1924-05-19
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1374acc-7a13-4168-8d64-a0da3f7f8148
Sandy Wilson Biography (Wikipedia)
Alexander Galbraith "Sandy" Wilson (19 May 1924 – 27 August 2014) was an English composer and lyricist, best known for his musical The Boy Friend (1953).
Only a Passing Phase (Valmouth)
Sandy Wilson
Only a Passing Phase (Valmouth)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only a Passing Phase (Valmouth)
Conductor
Last played on
I Could Be Happy With You from The Boyfriend
Sandy Wilson
I Could Be Happy With You from The Boyfriend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Could Be Happy With You from The Boyfriend
Singer
Last played on
The Boyfriend - Overture
Sandy Wilson
The Boyfriend - Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boyfriend - Overture
Last played on
The Riviera from The Boyfriend
Sandy Wilson
The Riviera from The Boyfriend
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Riviera from The Boyfriend
Last played on
It's never too late to fall in love from "They Boyfriend"
Sandy Wilson
It's never too late to fall in love from "They Boyfriend"
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's never too late to fall in love from "They Boyfriend"
Performer
Last played on
Never Too Old To Fall In Love
Sandy Wilson
Never Too Old To Fall In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Never Too Old To Fall In Love
Last played on
Overture
Sandy Wilson
Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture
Last played on
