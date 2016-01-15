Trey Chui-yee Lee is a cellist. He was born in Hong Kong into a musical family; his mother attended the Central Conservatory of Music in Beijing for piano and his two sisters attended the Juilliard School in New York City to study piano and violin. Trey spent much of his youth studying in the United States and moved to Europe to pursue his music career. He currently resides in Berlin, Germany. Lee graduated from the Juilliard School Pre-College Division (1991), Harvard University (BA in Economics 1995) and the Boston New England Conservatory (1998), where he received his Masters in Music. He has subsequently studied at Madrid’s Escuela Superior de Música Reina Sofia and the Cologne Musikhochschule in Europe. Among his teachers included Frans Helmerson, Laurence Lesser and Ardyth Alton.

Lee has won major international competitions, including First Prize at the International Antonio Janigro Cello Competition (2004). Prior to winning the Antonio Janigro competition, he has won major prizes at New York’s Naumburg and Helsinki’s Paulo International Competitions. Collaborating with EMI, Lee has released several albums and was a featured soloist on the original EMI-released sound track recording for the German-Taiwan-Hong Kong co-produced film “The Drummer,” which was in competition at the Sundance Film Festival.