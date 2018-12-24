Imre LachegyiBorn 12 August 1966
Imre Lachegyi
1966-08-12
Sonata for flute/recorder and keyboard in E flat major
Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach
Mi palpita il cor: Italian cantata no.33 for alto, flute traversa & bc (HWV.132c
George Frideric Handel
