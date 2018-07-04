Ultra (also recording as Rider) was an English male pop boy band, which was most successful in the late 1990s. The original line-up consisted of James Hearn (born 19 June 1976) (vocals), Michael Harwood (born 12 December 1975) (guitar), Jon O'Mahony (born 10 August 1973) (drums) and Nick Keynes (born 3 May 1972) (bass).