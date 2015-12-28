SpoonfaceBorn 28 August 1973
Spoonface
1973-08-28
Spoonface Biography (Wikipedia)
Elroy Powell, better known by his stage name Spoonface (born 28 August 1973) is a British singer/songwriter/producer/performer, and the voice behind Black Legend.
Spoonface Tracks
Sofa Riddim
Spoonface
My Sound Riddim
Spoonface
The Face
Spoonface
