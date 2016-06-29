The Danzi Quintet was a Dutch wind quintet, one of the most highly regarded quintets active in the 1960s and 1970s

The quintet took its name from the 18th/19th-century composer Franz Danzi (a notable early composer of wind quintets), and was founded in 1956 or 1957 by the flutist Frans Vester. It was composed of members of the Concertgebouw and Dutch Opera Orchestras, and was initially formed in order to perform the Dutch premiere of Arnold Schoenberg's Wind Quintet, op. 26, which they did—after 107 rehearsals over the course of a year—at the 1958 Holland Festival (Keller 1958, 450; Thomson 1985, 289). The other founding members of the quintet were Leo Driehuys (oboe), Pem Godri (clarinet), Brian Pollard (bassoon), and Adriaan van Woudenberg (horn) (Schat and Escher 1992, 51). Vester played in the quintet for the entire period of its existence and was also its artistic director. Koen van Slogteren [nl] soon took over the position of oboist, and shortly afterward Piet Honingh became the clarinetist. Slogteren remained until 1971 (Schat and Escher 1992, 75). He was succeeded by Maarten Karres, then in 1973 by Han de Vries (Leur 2001), and later by Jan Spronk.