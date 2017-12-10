Dr. Michael WhiteJazz clarinetist. Born 29 November 1954
Dr. Michael White
1954-11-29
Dr. Michael White Biography (Wikipedia)
Dr. Michael White (born 29 November 1954 in New Orleans) is a jazz clarinetist, bandleader, composer, jazz historian and musical educator. Scott Yanow, a jazz critic, said in a review that White "displays the feel and spirit of the best New Orleans clarinetists."
