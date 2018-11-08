KATODanish house DJ. Born 13 September 1981
KATO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1981-09-13
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1272428-d9a5-4c96-acd4-6e9f59974fc0
KATO Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Kato Vittrup, better known as Kato, (born 13 September 1981) is a Danish disc jockey and music producer mostly in the house genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
KATO Tracks
Sort by
Show You Love (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
KATO
Show You Love (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04v82pd.jpglink
Show You Love (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
Last played on
Show You Love (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
KATO
Show You Love (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clp9k.jpglink
Show You Love (MJ Cole Remix) (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
Last played on
Show You Love (Thomas Gold Remix) (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
KATO
Show You Love (Thomas Gold Remix) (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06clp9k.jpglink
Show You Love (Thomas Gold Remix) (feat. Hailee Steinfeld)
Last played on
My House 2.0 feat. Negash Ali & Brandon Beal
KATO
My House 2.0 feat. Negash Ali & Brandon Beal
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
KATO Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist