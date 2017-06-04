Zoë Conway & John McIntyre
Rounding Malin Head Set
Rounding Malin Head Set
Desert Storm, Rounding Malin Head
Tiger Rag
Tiger Rag
Liz Carroll, Heath & Bernie's, Half Day Road Reel for Jim DeWan
Trip to Gort
Trip to Gort
Frankie Gavin, Kilkenny Station, Lally's Fancy
The Trip to Gort
The Trip to Gort
Desert Storm
Desert Storm
Heath & Bernie's, Half Day Road, Reels for Jim De Wan
Ril Zoe
Ril Zoe
One For Sorrow, Two For Joy
One For Sorrow, Two For Joy
The Bow
The Bow
The Hen's March to the Midden, The Four Poster Bed
Liz Carroll's Reels
Liz Carroll's Reels
The Orange Blossom Special
The Orange Blossom Special
An Ghaoth Aneas, Si Beag Si Mor
The Half Moon Waltz, The Hangman's Reel
Capaillin Dubh
Capaillin Dubh
Gillespie's Mazurka/Baker's Pie
Tune for a Found Harmonium
Tune for a Found Harmonium
Tiger Rag [Live]
Tiger Rag [Live]
Taimse Im' Chodladh [Live]
Taimse Im' Chodladh [Live]
Tune For A Fine Harmonium [Live]
Tune For A Fine Harmonium [Live]
