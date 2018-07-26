Edward McGuireBorn 15 February 1948
Edward McGuire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1948-02-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f1258d63-1ae2-4778-8de6-76f271439d1d
Edward McGuire Biography (Wikipedia)
Edward ("Eddie") McGuire (born 1948 in Glasgow) is a Scottish composer whose work ranges from compositions for solo instruments and voice to large-scale orchestral and operatic works. McGuire studied composition with James Iliff at the Royal Academy of Music in London from 1966 to 1970 and then with Ingvar Lidholm in Stockholm in 1971.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edward McGuire Tracks
Sort by
Prelude No 3
Edward McGuire
Prelude No 3
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Prelude No 3
Performer
Last played on
Lullaby
Edward McGuire
Lullaby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lullaby
Performer
Last played on
Dance Suite For Two, 'Hebridean Dolphins'
Edward McGuire
Dance Suite For Two, 'Hebridean Dolphins'
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Suite For Two, 'Hebridean Dolphins'
Ensemble
Last played on
Euphoria
Edward McGuire
Euphoria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Euphoria
Auriga
Edward McGuire
Auriga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Auriga
Ensemble
Songs Of New Beginnings - No 1 All The Long Years
Edward McGuire
Songs Of New Beginnings - No 1 All The Long Years
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Songs Of New Beginnings - No 1 All The Long Years
Extracts From Peter Pan Ballet Suite
Edward McGuire
Extracts From Peter Pan Ballet Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Extracts From Peter Pan Ballet Suite
Harbour Of Harmonies
Edward McGuire
Harbour Of Harmonies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harbour Of Harmonies
Great Is The Cause Of My Sorrow (Muirt Glinne Comhainn)
Robert Wallace & Edward McGuire
Great Is The Cause Of My Sorrow (Muirt Glinne Comhainn)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Great Is The Cause Of My Sorrow (Muirt Glinne Comhainn)
Performer
Last played on
Amazonia
Edward McGuire
Amazonia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Amazonia
Last played on
Dance Suite for Two Courante
Edward McGuire
Dance Suite for Two Courante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Suite for Two Courante
Performer
Last played on
Nocturnes
Edward McGuire
Nocturnes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0471dp4.jpglink
Nocturnes
Last played on
Euphoria
Edward McGuire
Euphoria
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Euphoria
Last played on
The Purple Bamboo
Edward McGuire
The Purple Bamboo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0240w2z.jpglink
The Purple Bamboo
Last played on
Extract from Entangled Fortunes Album
Edward McGuire
Extract from Entangled Fortunes Album
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Extract from Entangled Fortunes Album
Performer
Last played on
Extract from Elegy
Edward McGuire
Extract from Elegy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Extract from Elegy
Performer
Last played on
Trio for Horn, violin and piano 3rd mvt Allegretto
Edward McGuire
Trio for Horn, violin and piano 3rd mvt Allegretto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trio for Horn, violin and piano 3rd mvt Allegretto
Performer
Last played on
Courante (Dance Suite for Two)
Edward McGuire
Courante (Dance Suite for Two)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Courante (Dance Suite for Two)
Performer
Last played on
Dance Suite for two Jig: the Lassies oStevenston
Edward McGuire
Dance Suite for two Jig: the Lassies oStevenston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dance Suite for two Jig: the Lassies oStevenston
Performer
Last played on
Fountain of Tears
Edward McGuire
Fountain of Tears
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fountain of Tears
Performer
Last played on
The Purple bamboo for orchestra
Edward McGuire
The Purple bamboo for orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vr25h.jpglink
The Purple bamboo for orchestra
Last played on
The Spirit of Wallace
Christoph Konig, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra & Edward McGuire
The Spirit of Wallace
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Spirit of Wallace
Performer
Last played on
Trio for horn, violin and piano, 3rd mov.
Edward McGuire
Trio for horn, violin and piano, 3rd mov.
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Trio for horn, violin and piano, 3rd mov.
Last played on
Back to artist