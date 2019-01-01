Randy Alvey & The Green FuzFormed 1968
Randy Alvey & The Green Fuz
1968
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Green Fuz were an American garage rock band in the late 1960s, best known for their sole single, "Green Fuz", which became a classic of the genre and was covered by the Cramps.
