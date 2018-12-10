Bear's Den are a British folk rock band from London, formed in 2012. The band consists of Andrew Davie (lead vocals, electric guitar, acoustic guitar) and Kevin Jones (vocals, drums, bass, guitar). Joey Haynes (vocals, banjo, guitar) left the band in early 2016. For their 2016/2017 Tour in Europe and North America Joey is replaced by Dutch artist Christof van der Ven, not as an official member but as a session musician.

Bear's Den have released two studio albums: Islands (2014), their second studio album Red Earth & Pouring Rain was released on 22 July 2016. Islands peaked at number forty-nine on the UK Albums Chart. The band has also issued two EPs: Agape (2013) and Without/Within (2013).

The band have been nominated for several music awards throughout their career, with "Above the Clouds of Pompeii" earning the band a nomination for the Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically in 2015. The band received two nominations at the UK Americana Awards in 2016, Artist of the Year and Song of the Year for "Agape".