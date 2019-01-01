Christian HebelBorn 29 December 1976
Christian Hebel
1975-12-29
Christian Hebel Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Hebel (born December 29, 1975 in Plymouth, Michigan) is an American violinist, producer, songwriter and concertmaster. He has appeared on on multi-Platinum, Gold, Emmy Award, Academy Awards, Tony Award, and Grammy Award winning recordings as well as film scores and Broadway theatre.
An accomplished live and recorded musician, Christian is also Artistic Director for the National YoungArts Foundation.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
