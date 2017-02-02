LangeBorn 4 June 1974
Lange Biography (Wikipedia)
Stuart Langelaan (born 4 June 1974), stage name Lange, is a British DJ and record producer.
I Believe
I Believe
Hold That Sucker Down
Hold That Sucker Down
Follow Me (Hughes & Ballantine Memories Remix)
This Is All Out (vs. Gareth Emery)
This Is All Out (vs. Gareth Emery)
Leva (feat. Kerry)
Leva (feat. Kerry)
Our Way Home (feat. Audrey Gallagher)
Our Way Home (feat. Audrey Gallagher)
Scif Hero (Organ Donors Remix)
Scif Hero (Organ Donors Remix)
I Believe (Karl G Remix)
I Believe (Karl G Remix)
Harmonic Moon
Harmonic Moon
Harmonic Motion (Marcus Schossow Trouse Remix)
Harmonic Motions (Genix Remix)
Harmonic Motions (Genix Remix)
Follow Me
Follow Me
Live Forever Ft Emma Hewitt (Mat Zo Remix)
Live Forever Ft Emma Hewitt (Mat Zo Remix)
Drifting Away (2002)
Drifting Away (2002)
Follow Me (2000)
Follow Me (2000)
