Clandestine is a Celtic music group from Houston, Texas. Featuring bagpipes, guitar, fiddle, and drums (bodhrán and conga drums), they play traditional Celtic music (both instrumental and vocal) as well as some modern tunes (including some originals) in a Celtic style. Some songs include additional instruments like the flute, bombarde and various whistles. They formed in 1991, stabilized as a quartet in 1996, and dissolved for a time in 2003. In their original incarnation, the band made 4 discs and toured heavily around the US and also performed in Europe. They were favorites at McGonigel's Mucky Duck Pub in their hometown of Houston, as well as the Cactus Cafe in nearby Austin.

The band reformed with a change in membership in late 2006.