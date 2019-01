Surfer Blood is an American indie rock band from West Palm Beach, Florida, United States, currently signed to Joyful Noise Recordings formerly signed to Warner Bros. Records. The band has four members: John Paul Pitts (lead vocals/guitar), Mike McCleary (guitar/backing vocals), Lindsey Mills (bass guitar/backing vocals) and Tyler Schwarz (drums).

This entry is from Wikipedia , the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License . If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia