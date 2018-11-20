Karl RidderbuschBorn 29 May 1932. Died 21 June 1997
Karl Ridderbusch
1932-05-29
Karl Ridderbusch Biography (Wikipedia)
Karl Ridderbusch (29 May 1932 – 21 June 1997) was a German operatic bass, associated in particular with the music of Wagner. He was recognised as a notable exponent of the role of Hans Sachs.
Karl Ridderbusch Tracks
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
Helga Dernesch
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
Beethoven: Fidelio: Mir Ist So Wunderbar
The Flying Dutchman (Wie aus der Ferne langst vergang'ner Zeiten)
Richard Wagner
The Flying Dutchman (Wie aus der Ferne langst vergang'ner Zeiten)
The Flying Dutchman (Wie aus der Ferne langst vergang'ner Zeiten)
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
Johann Sebastian Bach
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
St. Matthew Passion: Part 1, Sind Blitze, sind Donner
Past BBC Events
Proms 1970: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
1970-09-01
Proms 1970: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
