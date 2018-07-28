The London Bulgarian Choir
The London Bulgarian Choir
Biography (Wikipedia)
The London Bulgarian Choir (LBC) is a London-based amateur choir, specialising in Bulgarian folk music. Dessislava Stefanova has led the choir since its formation in 2000. Primarily a performing choir, the LBC perform around 20 concerts a year and have been involved in high-profile collaborations with British Sea Power, Doves and Orlando Gough.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracks
Pilentse Pee
The London Bulgarian Choir
Pilentse Pee
Pilentse Pee
Last played on
I Se Prochula, Razchula
The London Bulgarian Choir
I Se Prochula, Razchula
I Se Prochula, Razchula
Last played on
Dragana I Slaveya
The London Bulgarian Choir
Dragana I Slaveya
Dragana I Slaveya
Last played on
Pilentse, Postro Slaveiche
The London Bulgarian Choir
Pilentse, Postro Slaveiche
Pilentse, Postro Slaveiche
Last played on
Mor'f Elenku
The London Bulgarian Choir
Mor'f Elenku
Mor'f Elenku
Performer
Last played on
Proshtavai, Mamo
The London Bulgarian Choir
Proshtavai, Mamo
Proshtavai, Mamo
Last played on
Moutafchiev: Sednalo e Jore
The London Bulgarian Choir
Moutafchiev: Sednalo e Jore
Moutafchiev: Sednalo e Jore
Last played on
Kyurkchiiski: Pilentse Pee
The London Bulgarian Choir
Kyurkchiiski: Pilentse Pee
Kyurkchiiski: Pilentse Pee
Last played on
Izgryala Mesechinka
The London Bulgarian Choir
Izgryala Mesechinka
Izgryala Mesechinka
Last played on
