The London Bulgarian Choir (LBC) is a London-based amateur choir, specialising in Bulgarian folk music. Dessislava Stefanova has led the choir since its formation in 2000. Primarily a performing choir, the LBC perform around 20 concerts a year and have been involved in high-profile collaborations with British Sea Power, Doves and Orlando Gough.

