Simon LaksBorn 1 November 1901. Died 11 December 1983
Simon Laks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical2.jpg
1901-11-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/f117b103-bedf-474a-86ac-6ff9a80a0c0a
Simon Laks Biography (Wikipedia)
Simon (Szymon) Laks (1 November 1901 – 11 December 1983) was a Polish composer and violinist, who became head of the prisoners' orchestra at Birkenau-Auschwitz
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Simon Laks Tracks
Sort by
String Quartet No. 5 (1963) iii. Scherzo
Simon Laks
String Quartet No. 5 (1963) iii. Scherzo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
String Quartet No. 5 (1963) iii. Scherzo
Last played on
Back to artist