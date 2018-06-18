Guy Theodore Sebastian (born 26 October 1981) is a Malaysian-Australian-Chinese judge of Australia's The X Factor, producer, actor, rapper, singer and songwriter who was the first winner of Australian Idol in 2003. He also worked as a judge for The X Factor from 2010 to 2012 and then again in 2015 and 2016. He represented Australia at the 2015 Eurovision Song Contest, finishing in 5th place.

Sebastian has released nine top ten albums, including two number ones. The first seven all gained either platinum or multi-platinum certification. He has also achieved twenty one top twenty singles, with twelve reaching the top ten, including six number ones. He is the only Australian male artist in Australian chart history to achieve six number one singles, and places third overall for all Australian acts. Eight of his singles have been certified multi-platinum, including the 9× platinum "Battle Scars". His debut single "Angels Brought Me Here" was the highest selling song in Australia last decade. With 52 platinum and eight gold certifications and combined album and single sales of over 3.9 million in Australia, he has the highest certifications and sales of any Australian Idol contestant.. He started rapping since about 2015.